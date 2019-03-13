Home

More Obituaries for Perry Hunter
Perry Hunter Notice
On March 8, 2019 Perry beloved husband of Gertrude H, devoted father of Rochelle Davis (Barry Atkins) and Alvean H Caple (Dennis B. Sr) and other relatives. Friends may call at the HOWELL Funeral Home 3331 Brehms Lane Baltimore, MD on Sunday March 17, 2019 3pm to 7pm. Homegoing services on Monday March 18, 2019 at the Leadenhall Baptist Church 1021 Leadenhall Street Baltimore, MD 10am wake 11am funeral. Interment on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 1pm Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2019
