Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Liturgy
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Community
915 Liberty Road
Eldersburg, MD
View Map
On July 23, 2019, Perry Mark Fath of West Friendship, beloved husband of Claudia Rouchon Fath and devoted father of Grant Fath (Natalie) and Rebecca Fath and the late Laura Ann Fath, loving son of Richard and Martha Fath, son-in-law of Anthony and Rosalie Rouchon, dear brother of Nicole Rincon (Hector) and dearest grandfather of Everett Fath and Quintin Fath.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral liturgy will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Eldersburg. Interment will follow in Mt. View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ChildVoice Interntational, 202 Kent Place, Newmarket, NH 03857 or at www.childvoice.org/donate
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019
