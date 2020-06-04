Pete Brehm, 59, of Mt. Airy, MD, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, father-in-law and friend to all passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 surrounded by family in his home.
Pete was born in Baltimore, MD on October 16, 1960 and is survived by his siblings CC Cirezz, Denise Lengel, Wanda Gutmann, Marychris Grauel, Leslie Knisley and Russell Brehm. He was predeceased in death by his mother, Audrey Adams. Pete spent over 40 years of his professional career working in fire protection safety and although Pete was an avid admirer of sprinkler systems and a successful salesman for Reliance Fire Protection at the time of his death, his true passion was for his family and friends.
Pete was married to Patty Brehm for over 21 years and together they raised 7 children: Kristie Wenzinger (Matt Wenzinger), Megan Bloom (Steve Bloom), Meagan Lewis, Stephanie Boteler (Brian Boteler), Lindsay Teeters (Matt Teeters), Brendan Lewis and Shawn Lewis. While traveling with Patty and annual trips to OBX were adventures he would count amongst his top favorite, he was also a cyclist and runner, a Jeep enthusiast, a whisky connoisseur, the forever companion of a good dog and the perfect partner for collecting seashells. He was the very foundation for which his family was built and their touchstone through life, always a quiet leader, a protector of all and the most loyal man to everyone he called a friend. However his favorite title was Papa, as grandfather to Brady, Payton, Lewis, Hudson, Weston and Harper.
After being diagnosed with a rare gastric cancer, Pete was already involved with the Ulman Foundation's Cancer to 5K program, as a sherpa for cancer survivor participants in their quest to complete a 5K race. Pete then turned cancer participant and even decided to set out as a rider in the Ulman Foundation's Key to Keys bike race. This was no easy feat, since he was going through treatment at the time, to bike from Baltimore to Key West while making stops along the way at cancer centers to inspire others. Being an inspiration was exactly what Pete did during his cancer battle. Never once complaining, the eternal optimist, he fought this battle with dignity and grace and super human strength. A life lesson we can all learn a little something from. While his life was most certainly cut short, his lasting impression on each person he met and especially those who loved him the most will live on forever in our memories, in his children and grandchildren and in the heart of his wife for which he lived and fought each day, just for one more moment with her. We'll look for Pete in each sunset at the beach, in his raspberry bushes that bloom full of fruit, in the whistle of the train garden at Christmas and in every tradition that we share as the family, the family that he loved so deeply.
In lieu of flowers, donations can made in Pete's memory to the following organizations:
Ulman Foundation ulmanfoundation.org/donate
The AmyStrong Foundation amystrong.org/sunshine.html
Mr. Brehms' Graveside Service and Interment was held privately on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Marriottsville, MD. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date to Celebrate Petes' life with all of his family and friends. Arrangements were handled by the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., Elkridge, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.