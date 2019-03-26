Home

Pete Rafalides

On March 24, 2019, Pete Rafalides, beloved husband to Elizabeth Rafalides; devoted father to Dori Dewar and her husband Don and John Rafalides and his wife Margie; loving grandfather to Bethany Rafalides; dear brother to Thomas Rafalides.Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A funeral service to celebrate Pete's life will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Wednesday at 10:30. Interment will follow at St. Demetrios Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed, but alternatively donations in Peter's memory may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 26, 2019
