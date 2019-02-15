PETER ALLEN ALDRICH, 59 of Whiteford, MD died on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in North East, MD. Married on September 22, 1979, he was the beloved husband of Lori Ann (Smith) Aldrich for nearly 40 years. Born on August 7, 1959 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was a son of the late Lewis Edward and Nancy Lee (Klein) Aldrich and a 1977 graduate of North Harford High School in Pylesville, MD. Pete enjoyed watching NASCAR, NFL football games, hunting in the mountains and admired International Tractors. A dedicated employee, he enjoyed his work and had been employed for the past 8 years as a heavy equipment operator for Allan Myers Construction of Fallston, MD. Most of all, Pete was all about family life. He loved being with his wife, children, grandchildren, his siblings and was faithful in attending his grandchildren's sporting events. His family commented that his most joyous times were spent in family activities.Additional family left to mourn the loss are: four children-Chris Aldrich (Danielle) of Delta, PA; Nicole Compher (Joe) of Airville, PA; Ashley Aldrich (Charlie) of Hanover, PA; Emily Aldrich (Dylan) of Whiteford, MD; five siblings-Lewis Edward Aldrich, II of Berea, KY;Michael Aldrich of Port Deposit, MDEllie Mattlin of Delta, PA; Mark Aldrich of Whiteford, MD; Clipper Aldrich of Mt. Airy, NC, four grandchildren-Natalie Anne Aldrich, Cole Allen Aldrich, Taylor Grace Compher and Carson Lee Compher.A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Slate Ridge Presbyterian Church, 1630 Chestnut Street, Whiteford (Cardiff) MD 21160. There will not be any receiving by the family before the service. Church pastor, Reverend Kenneth Osborne will officiate. The family will receive guests at the luncheon immediately following the service at the American Legion Post #182, 2217 Whiteford Road, Whiteford, MD. His family would appreciate memorial contributions to the church at the above address. Harkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements. For directions or to send condolences, please visit Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary