Peter J. Calabrese, age 80, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on March 10, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Louis and Anna (Viggiano) Calabrese and husband of the late Helen (Misterka) Calabrese. While serving in the Air Force, he met Helen and they married on May 16, 1964. They settled and raised their family in Lansdowne, PA. Peter worked as a sheet metal worker for the Philadelphia Electric Co. until retirement. In 1992 he was ordained a deacon and served at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Drexel Hill, PA. In 2004 he and Helen relocated to Bel Air, MD and he continued his diaconate ministry at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Peter had a special love for his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Peter is survived by his son, Fr. Peter Calabrese, a Barnabite priest, two daughters, Christina Calabrese and Michele Piercy (Phil); grandchildren, Megan, Lauren, and Adam Piercy, and James and Kaitlyn Calland; two brothers, Louis Calabrese (Helen) and Joseph Calabrese (Marianne); two sisters, Kathleen and Mary Ann Calabrese and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Forest Hill, Maryland on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm & Saturday, March 14, from 10-11 am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am at the church. Interment will take place in St. Ignatius Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, P.O. Box 167, Youngstown, NY 14174-0167 or St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 533 E. Jarrettsville Road, Forest Hill, Maryland 21050.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2020