Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Peter J. O'Connor Jr.

Peter J. O'Connor Jr. Notice
Peter J O'Connor, Jr., Chief of the Baltimore City Fire Department (Ret) passed away peacefully on March 28th. Born in Baltimore on May 1, 1932 to the late Peter J and Elizabeth (McGovern) O'Connor. In 1958, he married the late Eileen Strachani and the couple had two children Kevin O'Connor (Rachel) and Karen O'Connor Williams (Robert). O'Connor was blessed with two grandchildren, Paul Eugene Treadway III and Ranee Cecelia O'Connor.Chief O'Connor served in the Baltimore Fire Department from 1954-1992. Prior to bring appointed Chief, he was president of the Baltimore Fire Officers Association, Local 964. O'Connor served in the 11th Airborne Division during the Korean War.Beyond his children, their spouses and grandchildren, he is survived by his sister Kathleen Grau. He was pre-deceased by sisters Betty Francowski, Peggy Boeri and Sally Buddemeyer.Friends may visit on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 2:00pm-5:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm in the Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home 495 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. A Funeral service with full fire department honors will be held on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 10:00am in the Funeral Home chapel. Followed by a funeral procession and interment with honors in the Parkwood Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to either the Baltimore City Fire Fighters and Fire Officers Widows and Orphans Fund, 1202 Ridgely Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 or the IAFF Charitable Foundation, 1750 New York Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20006.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 2, 2019
