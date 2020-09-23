Peter John Solberg – age 60 of Valdosta, Georgia passed away on September 16, 2020 at home. Peter was born on June 9, 1960 in Frankfurt, Germany to Carol A. Solberg and the late Anthony M. Solberg. Peter attended James Madison University and graduated from Valdosta State University. He married Patricia Hearn and they have three children. Peter retired as a MSgt after serving his country for 25 years in the United States Air Force. Following his retirement, he worked as a contracting officer. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Peter could tell a story like no other and his stories are already greatly missed. He was a dedicated family man and a true friend to many.
Survivors include his mother Carol A. Solberg of Bel Air, MD; his wife Patricia Solberg of Valdosta, GA; his daughter Amanda Solberg-Bowen & her husband Drew Bowen of Watkinsville, GA; his son Anthony Solberg, his wife Jessica Solberg, & their children Elizabeth & Alice Quinn of Valdosta, GA; his daughter Kathrine Solberg & her partner Andrew DeLong of Central Point, OR; his sister Kathyrn Bailey & her husband Kevin of Bel Air, MD; his brother Mark Solberg & his wife Kim of Havre de Grace, MD; his sister Barb Solberg & her partner Lisa Niner of Fallston, MD; and his sister Jeanne Thibeault & her husband John of Hunt Valley, MD. He is survived by the following 7 nephews and nieces and 3 great nieces and nephews.
Peter was preceded in death by his father Anthony M. Solberg.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Okefenokee Swamp Park, a nonprofit organization that showcases the Okefenokee Swamp-one of Georgia's Seven Natural Wonders and one of Peter's favorite places. Donations can be made through http://okeswamp.com/home/donate-online/
Visitation will be held on October 9, 2020 at Music Funeral Services in Valdosta, GA. Graveside services will be held on Saturday October 10, 2020 in Riverview Memorial Gardens of Valdosta, Georgia with full military honors. The graveside service will be live streamed on the Music Funeral Services Facebook page (https:www.facebook.com/musicfuneralservices/.
The family encourages people to share remembrances and their favorite stories about Peter online at www.musicfuneralservices.com
