Peter Kozlowski, 69, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on May 14, 2020. Peter was the loving spouse of Sharon Kozlowski; father of Kerri Kozlowski; grandfather of, James Stewart; and brother of, Patricia Kellner and Linda Woodson. He loved being a member of The Moose Lodge, VFW and American Legion. A private service will be held for family and invited guests. Interment will be at Gardens of Faith Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com