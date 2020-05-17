Peter Kozlowski, 69, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on May 14, 2020. Peter was the loving spouse of Sharon Kozlowski; father of Kerri Kozlowski; grandfather of, James Stewart; and brother of, Patricia Kellner and Linda Woodson. He loved being a member of The Moose Lodge, VFW and American Legion. A private service will be held for family and invited guests. Interment will be at Gardens of Faith Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.