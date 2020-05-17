Peter Kozlowski
Peter Kozlowski, 69, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on May 14, 2020. Peter was the loving spouse of Sharon Kozlowski; father of Kerri Kozlowski; grandfather of, James Stewart; and brother of, Patricia Kellner and Linda Woodson. He loved being a member of The Moose Lodge, VFW and American Legion. A private service will be held for family and invited guests. Interment will be at Gardens of Faith Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Pete was a great guy! Everyone liked him! I wish we could have hooked up to go fishing but we lived so far apart. I am deeply saddened but proud to call him my friend! So Many memories.
LENNY Harris
Coworker
May 15, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear about Petes passing. I remember all the great times the cousins shared while growing up. Pete was always so upbeat, always with a ready smile. My thoughts and best wishes are with you at this time of your loss.
Lorraine Ukens
Family
