|
|
On July 21, 2019, Peter D. Latreille, beloved husband of the late Linda L. Latreille, devoted father of Toby L. Latreille and Sarah and Austin Weiskittel, loving grandfather of Ian and Rachael McDonald and Miller and Lily Weiskittel, beloved son-in-law of Helen B. Mosher and the late Charles H. Mosher, dear brother of Wayne Mosher (Donna), Susan Blalock (Jack) and Barbara Brandeen (Fiance' Dan Adams), adored nephew of Richard Mosher (Gail). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday 2-4 & 7-9PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday, 11AM at Grace United Methodist Church (Charles Street & Northern Parkway). Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In Peter's memory, memorial contributions may be made to V Foundation for Cancer Research @ www.jimmyv.org.
www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019