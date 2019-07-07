Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Reposing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery
5917 Windsor Mill Rd.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery
5917 Windsor Mill Rd
Peter Panteleakis Notice
On July 5, 2019, Peter N. Panteleakis, beloved husband of Pauline Panteleakis; devoted father of Eleni Panteleakis, Nick Panteleakis, and John Panteleakis (Kathleen); loving grandfather of Jack, Blake, and Peter Panteleakis; dear brother of Angelina Stamatacos; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Monday, July 8th, from 4 to 7 PM, where a Trisagion Service will be held at 5:00 PM. Dr. Panteleakis will lie-in-repose at the Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Rd., on Tuesday, July 9th, from 10 to 10:30 AM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment Greek Orthodox Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
