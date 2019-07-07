|
On July 5, 2019, Peter N. Panteleakis, beloved husband of Pauline Panteleakis; devoted father of Eleni Panteleakis, Nick Panteleakis, and John Panteleakis (Kathleen); loving grandfather of Jack, Blake, and Peter Panteleakis; dear brother of Angelina Stamatacos; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Monday, July 8th, from 4 to 7 PM, where a Trisagion Service will be held at 5:00 PM. Dr. Panteleakis will lie-in-repose at the Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Rd., on Tuesday, July 9th, from 10 to 10:30 AM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment Greek Orthodox Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019