Peter Paul Phillips ('Pete' as he was known to many, age 86) of Towson, went to his heavenly home on Friday, December 4, in the Seasons Hospice Unit of Franklin Square Hospital, in Rosedale. He was in the presence of his devoted daughter.



Peter was born the second youngest of ten children in Jenners, Pennsylvania on August 21, 1934, and graduated from Boswell High School. He went on to move to Maryland and earn an Associates Degrees in Accounting from the Baltimore College of Commerce. For more than fifty years, he worked for the State Highway Administration as a highway engineer. It was during one visit back home that Peter met the love of his life, Alice, and they were married in 1959. They finally settled in Towson, Maryland and for 61 years they have been inseparable. Peter was an active member of The First Lutheran Church of Towson where he served on the church council as treasurer and took an active role in many church functions. When he wasn't serving as a tax accountant, he enjoyed his many pets throughout the years, being outside tending his vegetable and flower gardens, grilling, and coaching his children's sports teams. He was always so proud of his upbringing in Boswell where he farmed, worked for the local printing press, and was a member of the Volunteer Fire Company. In his later years, he enjoyed time well spent with his wife, friends and family; especially his three grandchildren who brought utter joy to his life and whom he absolutely adored.



Peter is survived by his beloved wife, Alice Phillips (nee Garland), his daughter Jennifer Pipkin (nee Phillips) of Havre de Grace, MD and her husband Kenneth Pipkin, his three loving grandchildren, William Paul, Emily Alice and Megan Marie; one brother, George Phillips (and his wife Nancy) of Baltimore, many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Coco.



Peter is preceded in death by his son, Peter Garland Phillips, and his parents, Mary (nee Kovach) and Frank Phillips. He is also preceded in death by his sister Mary Buchwald and her husband George of Florida, brother Frank and his wife Gillette of New Jersey, brother John Phillips and wife Betty of Baltimore, brother Steve Phillips of Indiana, brother Charlie Phillips and his wife Irene, sister Pauline Tasin and her husband Lou of Perry Hall, Sister Annie Phillips of Baltimore, sister Helen Rochford and her husband Bill of Baltimore, many nieces, nephews and numerous beloved pets.



A memorial service in Peter's honor will be held in the Spring/Summer of 2021 and an additional notice will be posted when more details become available in the future.



His love, laughter and kindness will be greatly missed by all.



