Peter Ranson Doxzon

Peter Ranson Doxzon Notice
Peter Ranson Doxzon, son of E.Matthew and Lucy Whitehead Doxzon died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the arms of the "Love of His Life", Jessica Phatal after a long illness. Pete was a kind, gentle soul that traveled the country and lived a simple life while making all he touched smile. He is survived by his brothers Jeff, Tim and Tracey and their wonderful wives Penny, Patricia and Sher and many nieces and nephews. Pete spent the last four, happiest years of his life, with Jess in Hudson. FL and her children Catie, Dane and her granddaughter Adriana that called him "Pappy" A Memorial Service will be planned for the Fall in the Baltimore area to remember him.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019
