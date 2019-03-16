|
On Friday, March 15, 2019 Peter Robinson, age 84 of Leeds, England. Beloved husband of June (nee Denison) Robinson of 62 years; devoted father of Janine Robinson and her husband Tom; doting grandfather of Thomas Robinson. The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, March 23 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Peter with memorial contributions to the or Gilchrist Home Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019