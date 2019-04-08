Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Peter Russell Owings

Peter Russell Owings Notice
On April 6, 2019, Peter Russell Owings, beloved husband of the late Sandra Sears Owings; devoted father of Peter Russell Owings Jr. (Andrea), Cynthia Owings-Hogge (Tom) and Suzanne Owings Foard (Jerry); loving grandfather of Vicky Fields (Mike), Stephen Owings, Christy Schmidt, Ben Schmidt, Abby Schmidt, Emily Murphy (Phil), Brian Hogge (Lindsey), Sarah Fernandez (Mike), Alex Foard, Austin Foard and Stephanie Green (John); loving great grandfather of Eric Hogge, Elijah Hogge, Vivy Murphy and Atom Green; beloved son of the late George W. and Clara (Blum) Owings; dear brother of the late George Owings, Henry Owings, Virginia Zumbrun, Alvina Mirfin and Dorothy Myers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Thursday, 4/11 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, 4/12 at 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care; 11311 McCormick Road Suite 350, Hunt Vally, MD 21031 or , 1850 York Road Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 8, 2019
