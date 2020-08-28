On August 24, 2020 Peter Sturey passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Geraldine Sturey; devoted father of Kathleen Fontaine (Mark) and John Sturey (Oda); loving grandfather of Andrew Pedelty (Corey), Scott Pedelty (Brianna), Elissa Pedelty (Ryan Kelsey), Michele Rossi (James), Matthew Fontaine, Diesel Sturey, and Tora Sturey; loving great-grandfather of Taylor, Olivia, Mason, Dylan, Hunter, and Declan; dear brother of Nicholas Sturey and the late Michael, Daniel, Steven, John, Mary, Anna, Fay, and Charles; and brother-in-law of Anita and Tom Raible. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He will be greatly missed.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held on August 29, 2020 at Highview Memorial Gardens in Fallston, MD, where he will be laid to rest beside his wife. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Peter's name to St. Jude's Hospital, the Christian Children's Fund, The Wounded Warrior Project
, or another charity of your choice
. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
.