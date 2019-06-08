Home

We are grateful for the love filled life of Peter Young Martin, Jr. who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Courtney R. Martin; his sister, Ashley M. Brewer and her husband Topher; his niece, Palmer; and his nephew, Webb. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Young Martin, Sr.A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com. May he rest in peace.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 8 to June 12, 2019
