We are grateful for the love filled life of Peter Young Martin, Jr. who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Courtney R. Martin; his sister, Ashley M. Brewer and her husband Topher; his niece, Palmer; and his nephew, Webb. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Young Martin, Sr.A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com. May he rest in peace.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 8 to June 12, 2019