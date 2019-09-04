Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Church of the Redeemer
N. Charles St. and Melrose Ave
Philinda Riepe PERL

Philinda Riepe PERL Notice
On August 29, 2019 Philinda Riepe Perl beloved wife of Lawrence Henry Perl; beloved daughter of the late Jane Gardner (nee Murray) and John Thomas Riepe; devoted sister of J. Creighton Riepe and Anne S. Riepe. Also survived by cousins and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of the Church of the Redeemer (N. Charles St. and Melrose Ave.) Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Rd. Baltimore, MD 21211. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.

www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
