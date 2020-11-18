Philip Maurice Brach (1953-2020) of Catonsville, Maryland, passed away at age 67 on Saturday, November 7, 2020, after more than a decade of living with Alzheimer's disease.
Phil was born in Baltimore, the youngest child and only son of Philip Maurice Brach, Sr. and Dorothy Paulus Brach.
For 35 years, Phil worked with one focus: to help children and youth with mental health, learning, and behavior issues succeed academically, socially, behaviorally, and emotionally. At Cardinal Gibbons High School, his career path was cemented when he started a part-time job at an activity center assisting people with intellectual disabilities. After graduating from UMBC, Phil found a career path working with disenfranchised youth within the Department of Juvenile Services. He worked in various juvenile justice processes, including treatment programs, community-based and out-of-home programs, probation, and advocacy.
Propelled by the challenges he saw in the field, he enrolled at Loyola College in Maryland to get a master's degree in psychology. A college internship helped him land a post-college position conducting research at the Developmental Cognitive Neurology Clinic at Kennedy Krieger Institute of Johns Hopkins University. Phil took great pride in working at Kennedy Krieger. He beamed when he recounted his memories of being the low man on a team of fantastic researchers. But he found grant employment a problematic way to provide consistent income for his young family. Thus, he began his final outreach, supporting students. During his 18-year career as a school psychologist for Baltimore County Public Schools, he worked primarily in alternative schools. Phil had a gift for connecting to youth and building genuine relationships with them, particularly those facing challenging situations. He retired in 2014 when his illness progressed.
Music filled his life from his early days playing guitar in a band, radio deejaying at UMBC, owning a formidable music collection, to his love of live performance. This joy was a thread throughout his life. Even in the late stages of his illness, you could find him with his headphones on or at a live performance-it sustained him.
We can't forget Phil's passion for hockey. Yes, he enjoyed watching the game but preferred playing adult league hockey or, as Phil liked to call it, beer league hockey. He was generally the oldest man on the team, but that was no matter to him. Phil loved the game's art, the locker room banter, and, most notably, being part of the team. He played with the Laughing Skulls at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.
Phil was preceded in death by his mother and father and "Aunt" Grace Lorraine Paulus. In addition to his beloved wife Robin Soltis-Brach and son Dylan P. Brach, his most significant source of pride, Phil is survived by his sister Alice Brach Dilaura and husband Thomas, sister Paula Brach Brown and husband Jim, nephews Joshua Brown, Nathan Brown, and Jesse DiLaura and niece Julia Dilaura.
Because of Phil's research experience, he made the brave choice to participate in brain and tissue donation to help scientists discover new treatments and preventions for brain disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, that affect millions of people. In lieu of flowers, the family is grateful for donations in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.