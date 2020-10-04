1/1
Philip C. Iglehart
Philip C. Iglehart, 81, died of cancer at home in Glyndon, MD on September 5 surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, and he will be deeply missed. Philip was a real estate investment advisor who mentored and guided many over his long career. His real estate career started with major buildings in the Baltimore area and then broadened to major properties throughout the country. An enthusiastic sportsman, Philip played ice hockey and competitive tennis. In later years, he greatly enjoyed hunting trips with old and new friends and land conservation projects. Philip is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Susan (Lonsdale) Iglehart, two daughters, Sasha Iglehart of Montclair, NJ, and Laura Iglehart of Charlotte, VT, one son Philip L. Iglehart of Owings Mills, MD, and six grandchildren who adored their Grandaddy. He is also survived by his brother, David C. Iglehart of Okeechobee, FL, and predeceased by his sister Anita (Iglehart) Swatkovsky. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution in Philip's memory to Irvine Nature Center, Owings Mills, MD.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
September 22, 2020
I haven't seen Philip in over 50 years, but the memories of him are still so clear in my mind. The obit nailed it. We knew each other at Green Vale and growing up on Long Island. He was the best. So sorry to read this. My deepest sympathy to Susan and his children. He will be missed. RIP, old friend.
Tony Hoyt
Friend
September 20, 2020
My sincerest condolences to your family for the loss of your loved one, Please except my deepest sympathies.
Simone Taylor
