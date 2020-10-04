Philip C. Iglehart, 81, died of cancer at home in Glyndon, MD on September 5 surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, and he will be deeply missed. Philip was a real estate investment advisor who mentored and guided many over his long career. His real estate career started with major buildings in the Baltimore area and then broadened to major properties throughout the country. An enthusiastic sportsman, Philip played ice hockey and competitive tennis. In later years, he greatly enjoyed hunting trips with old and new friends and land conservation projects. Philip is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Susan (Lonsdale) Iglehart, two daughters, Sasha Iglehart of Montclair, NJ, and Laura Iglehart of Charlotte, VT, one son Philip L. Iglehart of Owings Mills, MD, and six grandchildren who adored their Grandaddy. He is also survived by his brother, David C. Iglehart of Okeechobee, FL, and predeceased by his sister Anita (Iglehart) Swatkovsky. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution in Philip's memory to Irvine Nature Center, Owings Mills, MD.



