Denkevitz. On March 19, 2019, Philip Robert Denkevitz passed away; beloved husband of M. Ann Lynch-Denkevitz; former husband of Marian Wasser; devoted father of David and Jason Denkevitz; brother of Joseph Denkevitz and the late Jerry Denekevitz.Visiting at St. John the Evangelist Church (Hydes) on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 9-10 am. A memorial mass will be celebrated at the church on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10 am. Those desiring, donations may be made, in his name, to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org/donate.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 7, 2019
