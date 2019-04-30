|
On April 28, 2019, Philip Frank Brunner, Jr. beloved husband of the late Mildred May Brunner, devoted father of the late Carol L. Bennett and her husband, the late Robert S. Bennett, dear grandfather of Amy L. Bennett and her husband, William W. Mosher, loving great-grandfather of Cordelia and Victoria Mosher. Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Thursday from 5 to 7 PM and Friday from 11 AM to 12 Noon. A Funeral Service will be held Friday 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2019