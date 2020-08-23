I never met Phil Townsend, but I came to know him through his sister and my good friend, Linda Fox. He was a fighter and an inspiration, and he was a winner. Three weeks before he died, Phil caught a 42-inch cobia in his beloved Chesapeake Bay, and that night he and his family proclaimed it the best dinner they ever had. My condolences to all his family on their loss of a man whose life was well lived.

Janet Barrett