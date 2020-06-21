Philip E. Golosewski



1939-2020



Philip E. Golosewski



York, PA



81 years, entered into rest at 2:40 am



on Thursday, April 9th, 2020



The Gardens at Camp Hill



He is survived by his wife of Eva Elligson-Golosewski (Cook)



Philip was retired from Air Force



as well as a human services worker for Baltimore City.



Philip is survived by one sister, Bertha Borek and



two sons; Philip Golosewski and Paul Golosewski



One daughter, Donna Zeilger



2 grandchildren, Shay and Jayne Golosewski



And many nieces and nephews



The services will be private.



