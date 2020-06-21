Philip E. Golosewski
1939-2020
Philip E. Golosewski
York, PA
81 years, entered into rest at 2:40 am
on Thursday, April 9th, 2020
The Gardens at Camp Hill
He is survived by his wife of Eva Elligson-Golosewski (Cook)
Philip was retired from Air Force
as well as a human services worker for Baltimore City.
Philip is survived by one sister, Bertha Borek and
two sons; Philip Golosewski and Paul Golosewski
One daughter, Donna Zeilger
2 grandchildren, Shay and Jayne Golosewski
And many nieces and nephews
The services will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.