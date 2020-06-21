Philip Golosewski
1939 - 2020
Philip E. Golosewski

1939-2020

Philip E. Golosewski

York, PA

81 years, entered into rest at 2:40 am

on Thursday, April 9th, 2020

The Gardens at Camp Hill

He is survived by his wife of Eva Elligson-Golosewski (Cook)

Philip was retired from Air Force

as well as a human services worker for Baltimore City.

Philip is survived by one sister, Bertha Borek and

two sons; Philip Golosewski and Paul Golosewski

One daughter, Donna Zeilger

2 grandchildren, Shay and Jayne Golosewski

And many nieces and nephews

The services will be private.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
