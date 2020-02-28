Home

Services
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map

Philip J. Wagner Sr.

Philip J. Wagner Sr. Notice
On February 26, 2020, Philip J. Wagner, Sr. beloved husband of Dorothy Wagner (Lewandowski); Loving father of Dorothy Magee-Goff and husband Steven, Sharon Gallup and husband Joseph and Philip Wagner, Jr.. Dear grandfather of Steven, Renee and husband Jordan, Sarah, Christopher and wife Kendra. Great grandfather of Makayla and Paige.

Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Sunday from 2-6 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Philip's name may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2020
