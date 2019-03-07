Home

Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, Philip James "Phil" "Winky" Winkelman, loving husband of Joanne V. Winkelman, beloved father of Greg and Amanda Winkelman, and Lauren and Michael White; grandfather of Carter and Samantha White; brother-in-law of Russell Nies.The family will welcome friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1 to 3pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Phil's name to the Chrohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017 www.online.crohnscolitisfoundation.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
