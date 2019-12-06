|
|
Philip Allen Jennings ( "Flip"), 63, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away Wednesday, November 27 at home with his family, after fighting a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born to the late Reverend Bernard and Marie Jennings. Philip graduated from Havre de Grace High School and attended trade school for furniture making in Richmond, Virginia.He was married to Lisa Jennings in 1995 and they had two sons: Austin and Conner Jennings; he is survived by one brother Craig Jennings, NH and predeceased by one brother Bruce Jennings, MD. He had many close family and friends. Flip was a devoted father and was a stay at home Dad for his sons. Flip loved Chesapeake Bay Retriever dogs, dog training, wood working and volunteering with his dog Silas providing pet therapy for residents at Citizens Care Center and others. He was a volunteer at Upper Chesapeake Health as a patient and family adviser and pet therapy volunteer. He loved spending time with his family and friends. A memorial service will be held on December 13th at Webster Congregational Christian Church of the United Church of Christ, 4100 Webster Road, Havre de Grace, with visitation from 10 am - 12 pm and service thereafter. Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation for Kaufman Cancer Center - 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Belair, MD 21014-4324 or Webster Congregational Christian Church of the United Church of Christ. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME P.A. of Catonsville.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2019