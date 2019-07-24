Philip Jesse Barker, a former J.M. Huber Corporation manager who was very active in Havre de Grace and Harford County civic affairs, died on July 17, 2019. He was 84 years old.



Phil was born to the late Levin and Pearl (Cantwell) Barker in Salisbury, Maryland on September 24, 1934. After graduating from Wicomico High School in 1952, Phil worked at the Dupont Nylon Factory in Seaford, Delaware, until he entered the United States Army in 1954. He served in Japan during the Korean War era in the Army Security Agency until 1957 as a Russian Linguist.



After returning home in 1957, Phil enrolled in Salisbury State Teachers College and later transferred to the University of Maryland where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1961 in Business and Public Administration. During that time, Phil also played semi-pro baseball in the Eastern Shore League of Maryland.



After graduation from college, Phil joined the Chemicals Division of the J.M. Huber Corporation in Havre de Grace in Product Development and retired in 1991, after more than 30 years, as a Technology Laboratory and Facility Manager. Phil also served as a Harford County Councilman, Havre de Grace City Councilman and is most proud of his time serving as the Mayor of Havre de Grace. As Mayor of Havre de Grace, he started a prayer before each Council meeting which is still observed today. He also put the Pledge of Allegiance back into the City Council meetings and had the first flag of Havre de Grace designed and approved by the City Council. He was also appointed by distinguished authority to serve as a Chesapeake Bay Critical Area Commissioner serving eleven years representing Harford County. Phil also had the honor of being selected as one of Harford County's Most Beautiful People in 1996.



Years after retiring, he re-entered the workforce and worked as the Community Relations Coordinator for Upper Chesapeake Health and later Director of Development for Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Havre de Grace.



Phil served as a member of many organizations and boards, namely President, Havre de Grace Chamber of Commerce, President, Harford Habitat for Humanity, President, Board of Church Trustees, Vice-President, Recreation Committee, Chairman, Harford Cable Network, President, Maritime Museum, Exalted Ruler, BPOE 1564 Elks Lodge, President, Havre de Grace Little League, Secretary, Havre de Grace Football League, President, Havre de Grace City Council, President, Northeastern Technology Council, Member, United Way Board, The Salvation Army Board, APG Economic Advisory Board, Coalition on Disabilities, and Citizens Care Center and Rehabilitation Center Board. Phil also served on the Havre de Grace Elementary School Advisory Committee and Memory Walk Planning Committee.



Phil was honored to be elected to the Havre de Grace Little League Hall of Fame in 2004. He also was presented with the Distinguished Service Award by the Havre de Grace/Aberdeen Jaycees for his contributions to the youth of Harford County for his work with Havre de Grace Little League Baseball and Boys Football Program.



Because of Phil's many experiences, he was chosen by the Maryland National Guard to represent them in Estonia in Eastern Europe as their Ambassador of Good Will. He also flew across country, representing the United States Air Force Reserve in another public relations venture.



Although Phil stayed very busy serving his community, he loved to travel with his wife, 'Charlie'. They visited his daughter, Lisa, while she was stationed in Germany and many other places around the country. They also visited his son, Kevin, while he was stationed in Hawaii. They spent many a summer vacationing with their network of friends. But, their most favorite place of all was Disney World! His grandchildren will tell you that going to Disney World with PopPop was always fun and will recount the laughter listening to him 'scream' on the rides.



Phil is predeceased by his wife, Charlotte (Charlie) R. Barker and brother, Levin Barker of Palm Bay, Florida. His children are Kevin Michael Barker and wife Hope who currently live in Germany and Lisa Ellen Zaloudek and her husband, Rusty, who live in Kremlin, Oklahoma and his step-daughter, Tia Edwards who lives in Havre de Grace. His grand-children are Kelsey and Christopher Staudenecker and Zac Zaloudek who live in Oklahoma, Tyler and Lindsey Barker from Georgia, Taylor, Brooke and Matthew Edwards of Havre de Grace and his great-grandson Cade Staudenecker of Oklahoma. Phil also has many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews and cousins.



A viewing will be held on July 25th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., in Havre de Grace, Maryland. The funeral will be held on July 26 at noon at Havre de Grace United Methodist Church. There will be a come and go reception at the Havre de Grace Elks Club after the funeral service on July 26th. If you are able to attend either of these, the family asks that you honor Phil by wearing your favorite Disney or Mickey Mouse Memorabilia…it will make him smile…



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, 100 Lafayette Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Burial will be in Harford Memorial Gardens next to his wife 'Charlie'. Phil will be missed by his family and all who have had the opportunity to get to know him throughout his life. Published in Baltimore Sun from July 24 to July 26, 2019