7/26/1946-5/15/2020
Philip Wilfred Kirsch passed away Friday, May 15 in Columbia. He was 73.
Phil was born in Nicktown, PA to Walter and Edith Kirsch, the 8th of 12 siblings. A childhood spent on the family farm granted him the supernatural ability to choose the most perfect ears of corn (never found at the supermarket). After two tours in Vietnam, he met his wife Christine while studying computer programming at Penn State University. Most of their 49 years of marriage were lived in Columbia, where they raised two children, Patricia and Andrew, and shamelessly spoiled two grandchildren, Scott and Calvin.
Phil retired from a 33-year career as a computer scientist for the federal government in 2004. He served his community by sitting on the Wilde Lake and Columbia Boards for a combined total of 10 years, including serving terms as Chairman on each. He spent his retirement joyfully exploring the wonders of Wilde Lake with his grandchildren and trotting the globe with Christine. He took pleasure in Penn State football, ripe tomatoes, Master of Orion, sauerkraut, and gifting Christine enough earrings that she could wear a different pair each day. Phil is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and five sisters.
A celebration of Phil's life will take place at a later date. To give a gift in his memory, please donate to The Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 28, 2020.