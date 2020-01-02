|
April 15, 1938 - December 10, 2019
On December 10, 2019, Philip Lamar Grier, age 81, of Laurel, MD passed away at his home. He was born in Washington, DC to Philip Lamar Grier Sr. and Mary Jeanette (Yaun) Grier. He worked for IBM for 17 years, retired then worked for the U.S. Federal Government as a computer engineer until retirement in 1998. At a young age, he had the interest of music. Fascinated with the banjo, as a teen, he practiced in his parent's attic and played in local bands. He participated in local jam sessions and played in various banjo contests. For two years (1965-1967) he played and traveled with the legendary Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys. During the early part of the 70's, he played with Alice Gerrard and Hazel Dickens (strange Creek Singers) and other various bluegrass bands. He retired from music in 1984. His other interest was riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed the scenery and the company of his friends. He is survived by his son David Grier (Mariko) and Daughter Lisa Perna (Dan) and his grandchildren, Alyssa Burch (Scott), Kristi Perna, Nash Grier. Great Grandchildren Finnley Burch and Eleanor Burch. He is also survived by his sibling Stephen Grier (Mary) and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Frances (Butler) Grier. Family and friends will be received on Saturday January 4, 2020 from 12:00-1:00pm at Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbot Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707. Following a reception/luncheon at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 14402 Laurel Place, Laurel, MD 20707
