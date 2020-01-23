|
|
Philip Levenson, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his niece, Gail Seidenberg Raby; his cousins Ted Levenson and the Honorable Marvin Kaminetz of St. Mary's County; his friends at College Manor and The Option Group; and also by other family and friends. He is predeceased by his sister Lillian Levenson Seidenberg and his parents Harry and Sara Levenson.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Shaarei Zion Cemetery - Rosedale, on Thursday, January 23, at 10am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ner Israel Rabbinical College, 400 Mt. Wilson Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208 or The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 23, 2020