|
|
August 4, 1924 ~ August 2, 2019 (age 94)
Dr. Norman died peacefully at his home on August 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. A World War II veteran, Dr. Norman acknowledged the benefits of the GI Bill to begin his medical education. Most of his career was spent at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He joined the faculty in 1956 and was Co-Chairman of the Division of Clinical Immunology where he supervised the clinical allergy and immunology training of physicians. He retired at age 87 and became Professor of Medicine emeritus in 2011.
He married Marion Reynolds Birmingham, a native of Baltimore, in 1955. She predeceased him in 2006. Surviving children are: Reynolds Tenazas-Norman, a fine artist in New York, Drew Norman, of One Straw Farm in White Hall, Md and Helen Norman Elmore, of Star Bright Farm also of White Hall Md. There are 5 grand children and 2 great grand children.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at St James Episcopal Church, Monkton, Md.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Maryland-DC Chapter; St James Episcopal Church, Monkton, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2019