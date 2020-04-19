|
On April 14, 2020, Philip Royal Kyte; beloved husband of Janet C. Kyte (nee Carter) and devoted father of Cheryl L. Smith and her husband Gary and Tanya L. Scott and her husband Will. Cherished grandfather of Nicole L. McGeehan, Matthew R. Smith, Joshua M. Smith and Kaitlyn N. Scott. Loving great grandfather of Leo, Ocean, Isaiah, Azalea and another to be born in May. Dear brother of the late Carolyn A. Allen. Also surviving are other family members and many friends.
A private graveside service for the family and interment was held at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Phil wanted Memorial contributions directed to the Maryland Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund PO Box 994 Abingdon, MD 21009. Arrangements by the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. Condolence messages for the family may be left at www.ruckfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020