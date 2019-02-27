Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Roger Ryan

Notice Condolences Flowers

Philip Roger Ryan Notice
On February 25, 2019 Philip Roger Ryan passed away. He was the beloved husband of Ellen Marie Ryan (nee Dieter); devoted father of Kenneth George Ryan and Daniel Philip Ryan; cherished grandfather of Eva. He was also survived by his many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM. Interment private. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now