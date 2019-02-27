|
On February 25, 2019 Philip Roger Ryan passed away. He was the beloved husband of Ellen Marie Ryan (nee Dieter); devoted father of Kenneth George Ryan and Daniel Philip Ryan; cherished grandfather of Eva. He was also survived by his many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM. Interment private. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2019