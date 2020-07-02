1/1
Philip S. Marcus
Philip S. Marcus, 99, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Blooma Judith Marcus (nee Mazur), his children, Elaine (Michael) Lowenstein, Joel (Helen) Marcus, and Aaron (Nancy) Marcus, his grandchildren, Dr. Robby (Masha Sarah) Lowenstein, David (Mandi) Lowenstein, and Jonathan, Daniel, Jeremy (Alex), and Jennifer Marcus, and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Rabbi Joseph Jacob and Alta Sarah Rivka Marcus, and his siblings, Ethel Shoham and Gilbert, Morris, Herschel, and MIchael Marcus.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
