Philip Wolfe Hesse


1935 - 2019
Philip Wolfe Hesse Notice
On October 6, 2019, Philip Wolfe Hesse, beloved husband of Catherine Hesse; father of Dana Hesse, Kimberly Bowling; Kathryn Pfeiffer (David), and Peter Jilinski (Susan); father-in-law of Terri Hesse; grandfather of Nick, Jenny, Melissa, Michael, John, Alex, Christine, and Tim, and great-grandfather of Layla.

Funeral services and interment are private, and will be held at Indian Town Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA.

If desired, donations in Philip's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2019
