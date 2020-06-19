Phillip Buckley Colston, age 72, of Reisterstown, Maryland passed away on June 15, 2020 at Orchard Hill Rehabilitation Center in Towson, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Phillip and Mary (Taylor) Colston. He grew up in Aldino, attended Bel Air High School and was an active member of Catonsville Presbyterian Church. Phillip was a democratic party campaign volunteer and he enjoyed Ravens football.
Phillip is survived by his friend, Sandy Williams Holmes of Baltimore, MD.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 19, 2020.