Phillip Buckley Colston
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip Buckley Colston, age 72, of Reisterstown, Maryland passed away on June 15, 2020 at Orchard Hill Rehabilitation Center in Towson, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Phillip and Mary (Taylor) Colston. He grew up in Aldino, attended Bel Air High School and was an active member of Catonsville Presbyterian Church. Phillip was a democratic party campaign volunteer and he enjoyed Ravens football.

Phillip is survived by his friend, Sandy Williams Holmes of Baltimore, MD.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved