Phillip Cook

Phillip Michael Cook, 30, of Fallston, MD, died Sunday October 11, 2020, suddenly in his home. He was the beloved son of Wayne and Cindy Cook of Bel Air, MD, brother of Elliott Cook of Baltimore, MD and Seth Cook of Salt Lake City, UT. He was born July 15, 1990 in Baltimore. He graduated from Fallston High School in 2008. Phillip always displayed a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh; this continued throughout his life. Phillip is also survived by his maternal grandmother Mary Fogle of Hicksville, OH and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on today (Friday) from 3-6pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Phillip's name to ACRhelps.org
or mailed to: In memory of Phil, 1804 Harford Road, Fallston, MD 21047. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com