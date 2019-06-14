Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church (Fullerton)
8420 Belair Rd.
Phillip E. Scally

Phillip E. Scally
Scally , Phillip E.

On June 12, 2019, Phillip E. Scally, "Uncle Phil"; 76 of Baltimore, Maryland; beloved brother of Michael F. Scally and his wife Pat, Sr. Margaret Mary Scally, DC, Kathleen Plank and her husband Thomas, Rose Scally Voeglein and her husband Joseph and the late Marietta Gross and her late husband Edward.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Uncle Phil's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Friday June 14, 2019 from 6-9 pm. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church (Fullerton), 8420 Belair Rd. on Saturday at 11:00 am. Inurnment: At a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Daughters of Charity, 4330 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO. 63108. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 14, 2019
