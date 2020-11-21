Phillip "Phil" Golob, of Selbyville, DE, passed away on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at the age of 72 . He is survived by his wife, Tana Golob (nee Alpert); son, Mark and Lizzie Golob; brother, Jerrold (Linda) Golob; sister-in-law, Lois Balser; grandchildren, Skyler, Aimee, and Lanie Golob; and also many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Stanley Golob; and parents, Irving and Rita Golob.
A Virtual Funeral will be held on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Please see Sol Levinson's website for streaming information. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the American Heart Association
.