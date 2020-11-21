1/1
Phillip "Phil" Golob
Phillip "Phil" Golob, of Selbyville, DE, passed away on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at the age of 72 . He is survived by his wife, Tana Golob (nee Alpert); son, Mark and Lizzie Golob; brother, Jerrold (Linda) Golob; sister-in-law, Lois Balser; grandchildren, Skyler, Aimee, and Lanie Golob; and also many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Stanley Golob; and parents, Irving and Rita Golob.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Please see Sol Levinson's website for streaming information. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the American Heart Association.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Funeral
02:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
November 20, 2020
Phil was my closest childhood friend. Although I no longer live in Maryland, I have thought about Phil on many, many occasions. I was very sad to hear about his passing, but know that he had a fantastic life with his wife Tana, including the last several years at the beaches in Maryland and Delaware. Rest in peace Phil, my friend!
Howard Karr
Friend
