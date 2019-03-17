Phillip J. Lanasa, age 82, of Frankford, DE formerly of Harrisonburg, VA passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. He was born in Baltimore, MD on October 19, 1936 son of the late Michael and Mary (Mullen) Lanasa. Mr. Lanasa proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War and retired from the Navy under a medical discharge. He then worked as an oceanographer with the federal government until his retirement in 1978. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Claire Wilhelm and six siblings, William Lanasa, Anna Barry, Marnie Buchanan, Louis Lanasa, John Lanasa and Thomas Lanasa. Phil is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth Kay (Beatty) Lanasa; three daughters, Georgia Denise Johnson and her husband, Jeffrey of Englewood, FL, K. Dawn Monger and her husband, James of Singers Glen, VA and Dianna Kay Wisman and her husband, Walter of Mt. Sidney, VA; a sister, Phyllis L. Gill of Bel Air, MD; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Mariner's Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970, where friends and family may visit from 12:30 PM to 1:45 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Phillip's name to the Hope Center c/o Mariner's Bethel United Methodist Church at the above address. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary