Philip R. Merkel of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on November 24, 2019 at University of Maryland. He was 63 years old and the devoted husband of 18 years to Deanna B. Merkel.
Mr. Merkel was born in Rochester, NY to the late Shirley Merkel. He was the devoted father of Jacob John Hunter Merkel and his step-daughter Kayla Anne Rowley. He was the loving grandfather to Luke William Simmons, brother of Kathleen Gielec, nephew to Jack and Joyce Merkel and the Godfather to Rebecca Merkel Yonckheere. He also was the son-in-law of Edith Hoffman.
Mr. Merkel was a United States Army Veteran. Where upon his honorable service to his country he continued as a Federal employee working for the Department of Defense, and he served in the Iraq War. He enjoyed the outdoors; you would often find his time being spent fishing, boating and had obtained his Captain's license. He was known for his sweet tooth. He enjoyed woodworking and billiards. He was a Raiders and Ravens football fan. He loved the family dogs, Rex and Bow, and spoiled them often.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 12 PM to 2 PM, at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 South Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Where a memorial service will be held at 2 PM.
Messages of condolences or memories to share may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019