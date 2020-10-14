1/1
Phillip Michael Cook
Phillip Michael Cook, 30, of Fallston, MD, died Sunday October 11, 2020, suddenly in his home. He was the beloved son of Wayne and Cindy Cook of Bel Air, MD, brother of Elliott Cook of Baltimore, MD and Seth Cook of Salt Lake City, UT. He was born July 5, 1990 in Baltimore. He graduated from Fallston High School in 2008. Phillip always displayed a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh; this continued throughout his life. Phillip is also survived by his maternal grandmother Mary Fogle of Hicksville, OH and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Friday from 3-6pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made in Phillip's name to ACRhelps.org or mailed: to 1804 Harford Road, Fallston, MD 21047. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com


Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
4106385360
