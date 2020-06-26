Phillip Samuel White, Sr., age 92 years, of Conway, SC and formerly of Darlington, MD, died at his home at 1:34 pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was the husband of Gerline (Henderson) White who died on June 9, 2014.
Mr. White was born on July 23, 1927 in Street, MD, a son of the late Roland and Drucilla (Tason) White. He retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground in 1990, where he had worked as a civilian tank tester for many years. Prior to his civil service employment, Mr. White ran a trucking business and assisted both James Laird and Richard Crouse at their businesses. He also served in the National Guard and was a member of the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company since 1954, with a total of 37 active years. Mr. White was a well-known figure around Darlington, often seen riding his tractor and always ready with a helping hand. He and his wife moved to South Carolina in 2004.
He is survived by five children: Phillip Samuel White, Jr. and his wife, Dawn of Florence, SC, William Edward White of Darlington, MD, John Nelson White, Sr. of Darlington, MD, Matthew Roland White and his wife, Crystal of Darlington, MD, Bonnie White of Conway, SC.
Also surviving are twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grandsons.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Mark White; and two brothers, Bill White and Ed White.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, 2600 Castleton Rd., Darlington, MD 21034 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Chaplain Ralph Borden. Interment will follow in Darlington Cemetery.
The viewing will be on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6 to 9 pm at the firehouse. Masks will be required in the building.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Church of the Ascension, 3015 Dublin Rd. Street, MD 21154 or the Darlington VFC, 2600 Castleton Rd., Darlington, MD 21034.
For directions or to leave condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.