Roy Jack (R.J.) Phillips, 88 of Pasadena, MD, formerly of Parsons, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at St. Anne's Retirement Community, in Columbia, PA. He was the husband of Marlene Phillips, of Pasadena, MD. Jack is survived by three daughters, Jacqueline and (husband Joe) Wajtkowicz, Patricia Lindner, Pasadena, MD, and Carolyn Bartlett, Fla., and sisters Suda Delaney McDonald and Linda Delaney Wight, of the Eastern Shore, MD.He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Jennifer (Timothy) Leonard, Pasadena, MD, Julie (Mathew) Main Baltimore, MD, Chrissy Cordes, Pasadena, MD, Dustin Lindner, Glen Burnie, MD, Elizabeth and Jessica Wood, and Jamie Bartlett (Fla) and Robert Bartlett (CA), and 13 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Roy Jack was born on June 2, 1930 in Parsons, West Virginia, the son of the late Clyde Phillips and Katherine Mick Phillips, and the stepson of William Delaney. He worked 42 and a half years for the B&O, Chessie, and the CSX Railroad working in freight transportation out of rail yards in the Baltimore area. He also served as a railroad safety officer. He later was a brakeman/conductor on the Maryland Camden and Brunswick MARC passenger lines. Jack and his late wife Elizabeth operated the family business, E.F. Fleckenstein's, which was located on South Charles Street, in Baltimore until the 1980s. Jack served in the U.S. Army after World War II in Japan and later served in the Korean War in the U.S. Army, 7th Infantry Division, fighting with the U.S. Marines in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir. He earned the Occupation Medal of Japan, the Korean Service Medal with four bronze stars, and a Korean Presidential Citation (ROK). He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Baltimore.He was preceded in death by his first wife Elizabeth Phillips, his daughter Amy Rebecca Wood, (Fla.), and his sisters Jean Phillips Gum, Alta Phillips Taafe, and Julia Delaney Phillips.Friends may pay their respects from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, and from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon on Feb. 22 at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services will follow the viewing at 12 noon at the funeral home with the Rev. Susan Tjornehoj officiating. Interment will occur immediately following the service at Glen Haven Memorial Park, 7231 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, MD.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Jack's memory to Christ Lutheran Church, 701 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD. 21230. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2019