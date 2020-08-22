On August 19, 2020, Philomena Vondersmith (nee Falbo), beloved wife of Thomas L. Vondersmith, Jr.; devoted mother of Bernadette Lee Altrell (Ken), Thomas Lee Vondersmith, III (Theresa), and Christine Lee Hogarth (Thomas); loving grandmother of Thomas L. Vondersmith IV, Joseph T. Vondersmith, Charles R. Altrell, Thomas J. Hogarth, Jr., and Brian G. Hogarth; dear sister of Grace Kyle, Geraldine Rossney and the late Carmelo Dorry. Mrs. Vondersmith is also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Sunday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks are required. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Isaac Jogues Church 9215 Old Harford Rd, Parkville, MD 21234, on Monday at 11:00 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.



