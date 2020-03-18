Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map

Phyllis A. Keehan

Phyllis A. Keehan Notice
Peacefully at home with family on March 14, 2020 PHYLLIS A. KEEHAN; beloved wife of 52 years to M. Patrick Keehan; loving mother of Michael Timothy Keehan (Trisanne), Lori Marie Perkins (Brian) and Sean Patrick Keehan (Kara); dear sister of the late Delores Fallon and survived by her husband Lee. Also survived by 7 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, March 19, 2-4 & 6-8pm. The Funeral Mass and Interment will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Phyllis' memory to Beans and Bread c/o St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore, 2305 N. Charles St., suite 300, Baltimore, MD 21218 or visit www.vincentbaltimore.org (click on Give, Click on Make a Tribute Gift and complete). A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020
