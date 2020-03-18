|
|
Peacefully at home with family on March 14, 2020 PHYLLIS A. KEEHAN; beloved wife of 52 years to M. Patrick Keehan; loving mother of Michael Timothy Keehan (Trisanne), Lori Marie Perkins (Brian) and Sean Patrick Keehan (Kara); dear sister of the late Delores Fallon and survived by her husband Lee. Also survived by 7 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, March 19, 2-4 & 6-8pm. The Funeral Mass and Interment will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Phyllis' memory to Beans and Bread c/o St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore, 2305 N. Charles St., suite 300, Baltimore, MD 21218 or visit www.vincentbaltimore.org (click on Give, Click on Make a Tribute Gift and complete). A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020