Phyllis Neuman (nee Atkins), passed away on November 6, 2019, at the age of 95. She is predeceased by her loving husband Nelson Neuman, her siblings Cynthia Kierson and Arthur Atkins, and her parents Meyer and Rose Atkins. She is survived by her children Ian Neuman (Heather Mannuel), Ricka Neuman (Ted Niederman), Roberta Neuman, and Jonathan (Carmela) Neuman, and by her grandchildren Julia Niederman and Erik (Shana) Niederman. Mrs. Neuman is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, November 8, at 12 pm. Interment Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Nelson Neuman Kiddish Fund at Beth Tfiloh Congregation 3300 Old Court Road Pikesville, MD 21208. In mourning at 1 Gristmill Court, #509 (Annen Woods), Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 7, 2019