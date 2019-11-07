Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Neuman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis A. Neuman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis A. Neuman Notice
Phyllis Neuman (nee Atkins), passed away on November 6, 2019, at the age of 95. She is predeceased by her loving husband Nelson Neuman, her siblings Cynthia Kierson and Arthur Atkins, and her parents Meyer and Rose Atkins. She is survived by her children Ian Neuman (Heather Mannuel), Ricka Neuman (Ted Niederman), Roberta Neuman, and Jonathan (Carmela) Neuman, and by her grandchildren Julia Niederman and Erik (Shana) Niederman. Mrs. Neuman is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, November 8, at 12 pm. Interment Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Nelson Neuman Kiddish Fund at Beth Tfiloh Congregation 3300 Old Court Road Pikesville, MD 21208. In mourning at 1 Gristmill Court, #509 (Annen Woods), Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -