Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
6:00 PM
the family residence
146 Garnett Road
Joppa, MD
Phyllis Adell Hoover

Phyllis Adell Hoover Notice
Phyllis Adell Hoover, age 94, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on January 18, 2020 at Oakwood Care Center in Middle River, Maryland. Born in Eagle Rock, California, she was the daughter of the late Larenzo D. and Marvel Marie (nee Steger) Prohaska and wife of the late Garland N. Hoover. She was a member of Mountain Christian Church.

Phyllis is survived by her son, John Hoover and wife Violia; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Howard Lewis; and sister, Doris Talbott.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia M. Lewis, and brother, Larenzo "Bud" Prohaska.

A celebration of Phyllis's Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the family residence 146 Garnett Road Joppa, MD at 6:00 pm.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Hume Lake Christian Camps, 64144 Hume Lake Rd, Hume, CA 93628.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
